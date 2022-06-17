Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 17

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Germany's vice chancellor is appealing for the country's residents to step up their efforts to save energy after Russia's Gazprom announced significant cuts in natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is doing what was to be feared from the beginning: He is reducing the volume of gas, not in one go but step by step," German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in a video posted by his ministry on Twitter Wednesday night.

Habeck, who is also the economy minister, had launched a campaign for people to save energy last week. After the Gazprom announcements, he hammered home the message in Wednesday night's video.

"Gas is coming to Europe — we have no supply problem, but the volumes of gas must be acquired on the market and it will get more expensive," Habeck said. He said the government is prepared and noted that it has enacted legislation requiring gas storage to be filled.