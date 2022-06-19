Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday the war in Ukraine could last years and Ukrainian forces faced intensified Russian assaults after the EU executive recommended that Kyiv should be granted the status of a candidate to join the bloc, Reuters reported.

Stoltenberg was cited by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper as saying the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the eastern Donbas region from Russian control.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," he said, according to Reuters. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

Some information in this report came from Reuters.