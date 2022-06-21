Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:01 a.m.: European Council President Charles Michel said he would invite the EU to give Ukraine and Moldova candidate status to join the bloc at a summit this week, Agence France-Presse reported. The comments come after the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine candidate status last week ahead of an EU Council gathering in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

"Now is the time to acknowledge that the future of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia lies within the EU. I will invite you to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova," Michel wrote in an invitation letter to council members, AFP reported.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.