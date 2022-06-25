Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

5:43 a.m.: The New York Times reports Russia fired more than 40 rockets at Ukraine on Saturday, including some fired from Belarusian airspace.

5:22 a.m.: Al Jazeera reports that Russian missiles have hit the Yavoriv military base near Lviv. Maksym Kozytskyy, Lviv's governor, said six missiles were fired from the Black Sea, and four hit the base. The other two were intercepted, he said.

4:51 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry says Ukraine is likely reconfiguring its defense of the Sieverodonetsk-Lysychansk sector. It also notes that Russia has removed several generals from key positions. The next commander for the Southern Group of Forces is likely to be Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin, whose career "has been dogged with allegations of corruption and brutality," the update says.

4:07 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, says Russian forces will likely prioritize encircling Ukrainian troops in Lysychansk before turning to Slovyansk.

In its latest assessment of the war in Ukraine, the group notes that Ukrainian troops continue to fight in Kherson. Additionally, Ukrainian partisans are attacking Russian collaborators in Kherson.

2:02 a.m.: The New York Times reports that the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is in desperate circumstances under Russian rule.

In a Telegram post, the Times said, the city's mayor, Vadym Boychenko, said there is no working sewage system or drinking water, and that garbage is burying the streets. Some 120,000 people remain in the city, and the mayor says Mariupol could be edging toward a health disaster driven by cholera and dysentery.

12:02 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent, citing Ukraine's military, reports that Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian tanks, one horowitzer and seven armored vehicles. Ukraine also says it killed 46 Russian troops.