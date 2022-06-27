Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 27

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

All times EDT:

1:15 a.m.: Russian forces were fighting on Monday to capture Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province, after Moscow-backed separatists said they were advancing on multiple fronts, Reuters reported.

In a victory for Kremlin's campaign, Lysychansk's twin city of Sievierodonetsk, the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting, fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday. Russian missiles also struck Kyiv for the first time in weeks on Sunday, attacks condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden as “barbarism.”

Tass news agency on Sunday quoted a separatist official as saying Moscow's forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and were isolating Ukrainian defenders.

Reuters could not confirm the report.

1 a.m.: Russia moved closer Sunday to defaulting on international debt payments for the first time in a century.

Interest payments totaling $100 million on two bonds were originally due May 27, but carried a 30-day grace period.

Russia has struggled to make such payments due to restrictions on its financial activities related to sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine that began in late February.

12:30 a.m.: The United States and other G-7 countries are expected to announce on Tuesday that they will ban imports of gold from Russia, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The intent of the move is to further isolate Russia from the international financial system, reported the newspaper.

12:01 a.m.: Russia may be on track for its first major external sovereign debt default, two sources told Reuters. This is because some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds have not received interest due on May 27 after a grace period expired on Sunday evening.

Russia was due to make $100 million in coupon payments on two Eurobonds on May 27. Sweeping sanctions imposed by Western capitals on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 as well as countermeasures by Moscow have all but severed the country from the global financial ecosystem. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Despite the plethora of curbs, Russia had managed to make payments on seven bonds since its invasion of Ukraine before the latest interest payments. Russian debt makes up less than half a percent of Taiwanese bond holdings, Reuters reported.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters.