Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 28

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

8:00 a.m.: In addition to thousands of deaths and the destruction of crucial infrastructure, another, more invisible, crisis tied to Russia’s invasion could haunt Ukraine for years: environmental damage. From shelled chemical plants to forests scorched by missiles, the consequences will be felt not only by Ukraine’s ecosystems but also by its people, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

7:39 a.m.: A spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Jakarta told Reuters on Tuesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is planning to attend the Group of 20, or G-20, foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali next week. The meeting, hosted by current G-20 chair Indonesia takes place from July 7-8.

7:33 a.m.: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked NATO back to first principles, The Associated Press reported. Seven decades after it was founded, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is meeting in Madrid this week with an urgent need to reassert its original mission: preventing Russian aggression against Western allies.

7:21 a.m.: French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia’s strike this week on a Ukrainian shopping mall was a “war crime” and that France would keep supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary, Reuters reported.

“Russia cannot and must not win this war,” Macron said at the G7 summit in Germany.

6:56 a.m.: Kurds in Sweden's large diaspora are worried they will become a pawn in the negotiations over Stockholm's ambition to join NATO if the West makes concessions to win Turkish support.

Sweden, along with Finland, applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with their bids warmly welcomed as a "historic moment" by alliance chiefs.

But they have faced opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it says is their support for Kurdish militants and arms controls on Ankara over a 2019 incursion into Syria.

6:49 a.m.: Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” as Russia’s invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war, The Associated Press reported. The final statement Tuesday from the Group of Seven summit in Germany underlined their intent to impose “severe and immediate economic costs” on Russia.

6:35 a.m.: Ukrainian officials on Tuesday revised the casualty figure upward in the aftermath of a missile strike on a busy shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk on Monday, according to the Kyiv Independent.



“Most of the bodies found at the scene of the explosion haven't been identified yet due to their severe burns, Minister of Internal Affairs Denis Monastyrskyi reported. He added that the relatives of missing people will need to take DNA tests to identify the bodies,” according to the Kyiv Independent.

6:30 a.m.: Negotiations aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objection to Sweden’s bid to join NATO have made progress and a breakthrough could come at the alliance’s current summit in Madrid, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday.

“We are prepared for the eventuality that something positive could happen today, but it might also take longer,” Linde told daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD). “In that case, we will stay patient and continue discussions even after the summit.”

6:15 a.m.: The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine. He is expected to meet Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Dushanbe later on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would return to Moscow on Wednesday evening.

6 a.m.: The Associated Press interviews Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ahead of the NATO summit this week in Madrid.

5:45 a.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at this week’s NATO summit in Madrid where the alliance will discuss the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Leaders at the Madrid summit will also take “historic decisions to strengthen the alliance's collective defense and security,” the statement said.

5:30 a.m.: The U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Tuesday she spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and reiterated her country’s commitment and “solidarity with the Ukrainian people and we will work with them to support their reconstruction plans.”

5:15 a.m.: Russia on Tuesday expanded its U.S. ‘stop-list,’ including in it the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden as well as other prominent figures.

The step was taken “as a response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

5 a.m.: G-7 leaders are working on finding a way of letting Ukraine export its grain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“We’re working on it, we’re all working on it,” he said at the start of a five-way meeting with France’s Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Mario Draghi, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and the U.S.'s Joe Biden, when asked if they were going to get the grain out of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s bulk grain exports are being hindered by a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, forcing exporters to use less efficient land routes, Reuters reported.

4:45 a.m.: The British army’s Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders said on Tuesday that Russia will likely be an even greater threat to European security after the war in Ukraine than it was before, Reuters reported.

“While Russia’s conventional capability will be much reduced for a time at least, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s declared intent recently to restore the lands of historic Russia makes any respite temporary and the threat will become even more acute,” Sanders said in a speech.

“We don't know how the war in Ukraine will end. But in most scenarios Russia will be an even greater threat to European security after Ukraine than it was before.”

Sanders said the army needed to be able to mobilize faster to deter the threat from Russia.

4:15 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he stressed the need for a “powerful missile defense system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks” in talks with NATO’s leader.

The phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg came ahead of the start of a summit of NATO leaders in Madrid where Ukraine is expected to be among the major topics of discussion.

“At our NATO summit we will step up support for our close partner Ukraine, now and for the longer term,” Stoltenberg tweeted after speaking with Zelenskyy. “NATO allies stand with you.”

Stoltenberg said Monday that the Western military alliance is declaring a sevenfold increase in the number of its troops on standby alert — from 40,000 to more than 300,000.

3:30 a.m.: After winning their opening matches at Wimbledon, Ukrainian tennis players Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko have advanced to the next round of the competition.

But both said it’s tough to stay focused on the game when your family’s home is under attack, according to The Associated Press. The two plan to discuss what they can do to bring more recognition to the war.

3:15 a.m.: The French tire maker Michelin said Tuesday that it intends to transfer its activities in Russia to local management by the end of the year, Reuters reported.

“Michelin now confirms that it is technically impossible to resume production, due in particular to supply issues, amid a context of general uncertainty,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the new entity would operate through an independent structure.

The company in April said its balance sheet exposure to Russia and Ukraine still amounted to roughly 200 million euros ($211.78 million), adding that it was its goal to stop raw material imports from Russia by June.

3 a.m.: Chris Philp, U.K.’s minister for the digital economy said Tuesday that Russia’s airstrike at a busy mall in Kremenchuk, in the region of Poltava, southeast of Kyiv fits a pattern in Russia’s approach to the war. Philp said the attack is not a “a one-off act” and that there is “no end to Putin’s barbarity,” speaking on Sky News TV program.

2:45 a.m.: G-7 leaders have agreed to study potential price caps on Russian oil and gas in a bid to limit Moscow’s ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, G-7 officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The European Union will explore with international partners ways to curb energy prices, including the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps, a G-7 document seen by Reuters said. The official said this meant both oil and gas.

2:30 a.m.: Giving aid to Ukraine and pain to Vladimir Putin – those are the measures leaders of the world’s wealthiest liberal democracies zeroed in on Monday as they listened to Ukraine’s president plea for more help. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Telfs, Austria.

2 a.m.: The U.K. defense ministry said Tuesday that Russian forces “continue to consolidate their positions on higher ground in the city of Lyschansak, after falling back from Sieverodonetsk,” despite fielding core elements of six different armies.

“Ukrainian forces continue to disrupt Russian command and control with successful strikes deep behind Russian lines,” the report said, adding that “Russian armed forces are increasingly hollowed out. They currently accept a level of degraded combat effectiveness, which is probably unsustainable in the long term.”

1:30 a.m.: Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, Reuters reported.

Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers set up a base after Monday's strike on the busy mall in Kremenchuk, in the region of Poltava, southeast of Kyiv.

More than 1,000 people were inside when two Russian missiles slammed into the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. At least 18 people were killed and 25 hospitalized, while about 36 were missing, said Dmytro Lunin, governor of Poltava.

Leaders of the Group of Seven, or G-7, major democracies, at a summit in Germany, said the attack was “abominable.”

“Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account,” they said in a joint statement.

12:30 a.m.: Prominent Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was detained in Moscow, a lawyer for opposition figures and a Russian journalist said on their social media accounts, Reuters reported.

Irina Babloyan, a journalist and a host at the now defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station, said Yashin was detained while the two were walking together.

Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, who has represented many Russian opposition figures, also said Yashin was in police custody for the alleged administrative violation of disobeying a police officer, according to Reuters.

12:01 a.m.: VOA’s national security correspondent Jeff Seldin tweeted that the Department of Defense Inspector General released a statement saying it would evaluate U.S. intelligence’s support for Ukraine “to determine the extent to which the DoD developed, planned, and executed cros-domain intelligence sharing with European partners in support of Ukraine.”

Some information in this report came from Reuters and The Associated Press.