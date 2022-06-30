Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 30

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1:07 a.m.: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines cites Russian President Vladimir Putin as a destabilizing factor in the world today, VOA's Jeff Seldin reports.

12:02 a.m.: Hundreds of Ukrainian troops have completed military training in Britain, including on the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) the British government is supplying to help counter Russian artillery tactics, Reuters reported.

Media were invited to film Ukrainian troops loading and firing 105mm light guns during exercises in southern England, one part of a British-led program that has trained more than 450 Ukrainian armed forces with support from New Zealand.

The training is part of a wide-ranging international support package following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, as the West seeks to help Ukraine repel Russian forces by providing increasingly advanced weapons systems and skills to use them.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.