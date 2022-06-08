Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:01 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that Angela Merkel defended her approach to Ukraine and Russia during her 16 years as Germany's leader, saying Tuesday that a much criticized 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine bought Kyiv precious time. She won't apologize for her diplomatic efforts, The Associated Press reported.

In her first substantial comments since leaving office six months ago, Merkel said there was no excuse for Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine and it was “a big mistake on Russia's part.”

Merkel, who dealt with Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout her chancellorship, rejected a suggestion that she and others engaged in appeasement that ultimately enabled the invasion.

“It is a matter of great sorrow that it didn't succeed, but I don't blame myself now for trying,” Merkel said.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.