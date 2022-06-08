Accessibility links

Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 8

A civilian militia man holds a shotgun and a rifle during training at a shooting range in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, June 7, 2022.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:01 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that Angela Merkel defended her approach to Ukraine and Russia during her 16 years as Germany's leader, saying Tuesday that a much criticized 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine bought Kyiv precious time. She won't apologize for her diplomatic efforts, The Associated Press reported.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference following her visit to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, Germany, July 13, 2021. On Tuesday, Merkel, who is no longer in office, said there was no excuse for Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine.
In her first substantial comments since leaving office six months ago, Merkel said there was no excuse for Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine and it was “a big mistake on Russia's part.”

Merkel, who dealt with Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout her chancellorship, rejected a suggestion that she and others engaged in appeasement that ultimately enabled the invasion.

“It is a matter of great sorrow that it didn't succeed, but I don't blame myself now for trying,” Merkel said.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

