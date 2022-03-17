Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 17

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EDT:

1:15 a.m.: CNN reports that four Russian warships, possibly carrying troops and combat vehicles bound for Ukraine, passed through Japan's Tsugaru Strait.

1:09 a.m.: BREAKING: A piece of a downed missile has hit a residential building in Kyiv, the BBC reports. At least one person is dead, and three more are injured.

12:06 a.m.: VOA's Natasha Mozgovaya reports that Russian authorities have blocked the website of Israeli Channel 9, which broadcasts in Russian.

12:01 a.m.: While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pleading for more military aid in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, a Ukrainian high school student in Washington was watching intently for signs of hope for her country. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti watched the speech with the 16-year-old Ukrainian teenager and her host mother.

