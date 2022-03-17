Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 17

A soldier hugs a family member fleeing the war, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, March 16, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EDT:

1:15 a.m.: CNN reports that four Russian warships, possibly carrying troops and combat vehicles bound for Ukraine, passed through Japan's Tsugaru Strait.

1:09 a.m.: BREAKING: A piece of a downed missile has hit a residential building in Kyiv, the BBC reports. At least one person is dead, and three more are injured.

12:06 a.m.: VOA's Natasha Mozgovaya reports that Russian authorities have blocked the website of Israeli Channel 9, which broadcasts in Russian.

12:01 a.m.: While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pleading for more military aid in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, a Ukrainian high school student in Washington was watching intently for signs of hope for her country. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti watched the speech with the 16-year-old Ukrainian teenager and her host mother.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

