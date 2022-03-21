Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 21

A refugee cries on a bus while waiting for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:25 a.m.: Russia continues its attack on Ukrainian cities as its invasion is in its fourth week. The U.N. says 10 million people are now displaced both in and out of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Europe this coming week to meet with allies to discuss the crisis. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

Russia's War on Ukraine Prompts Biden's European Visit; Emergency Summit
12:10 a.m.: Officials are reporting an ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

The BBC reported that the regional governor said people within five kilometers of the Sumykhimprom plant should evacuate. The leak was first reported at 4:30 a.m. local time. No cause was listed.

