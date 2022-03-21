Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:25 a.m.: Russia continues its attack on Ukrainian cities as its invasion is in its fourth week. The U.N. says 10 million people are now displaced both in and out of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Europe this coming week to meet with allies to discuss the crisis. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

12:10 a.m.: Officials are reporting an ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

The BBC reported that the regional governor said people within five kilometers of the Sumykhimprom plant should evacuate. The leak was first reported at 4:30 a.m. local time. No cause was listed.