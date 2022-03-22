Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:30 a.m.: Ukrainian and Russian citizens are descending on the Mexican border city of Tijuana to request political asylum in the United States. With Vicente Calderon in Tijuana, VOA’s Mike O’Sullivan reports that many Ukrainians are able to cross the border, while Russian citizens are having a harder time.

12:10 a.m.: As U.S. and Europe restrict Russia’s ability to sell oil and gas, Moscow faces challenges in shipping its energy products to other markets such as China and India. VOA’s Mandarin Service Jie Xi spoke to analysts studying the region and has this story.