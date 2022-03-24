Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:34 a.m.: Kyiv's mayor says at least 264 civilians have died in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, CNN reported.

12:45 a.m.: CNN, citing the mayor of Chernihiv, says the Ukrainian city is overwhelmed with dead and the local cemetery can no longer accommodate all the war victims. "The city cemetery cannot handle all the dead, so we are keeping people in morgues and refrigerators longer than normal," Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said. "We are burying people in the old cemeteries that haven't been used in a while."

12:04 a.m.: Al Jazeera, citing a senior U.S. defense official, reported that Russian forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions outside Kyiv.

12:01 a.m.: The New York Times reported that some people in Russia are now having trouble accessing the Google News app and website.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse. ​