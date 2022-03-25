Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:40 a.m.: Al Jazeera reported that Japan has announced more Russian sanction and an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries supporting it.

12:09 a.m.: CNN reported that according to a U.S. assessment, Ukraine likely had a successful strike against Russian ships in Berdyansk. It wasn't clear what weapons were used in the attack.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse. ​