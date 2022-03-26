Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:03 a.m.: The Washington Post reports that more than 7,300 residents of Ukraine escaped through humanitarian corridors Friday. Humanitarian corridors are expected to be agreed upon for Mariupol, as well as settlements in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions, Saturday.

12:01 a.m.: A 28-year-old English teacher from the U.S. state of Minnesota has been freed after being detained by the Russians as he tried to leave Ukraine, The New York Times reports. Tyler Jacob, who'd been living in Ukraine, had been in Russian custody for 10 days.

