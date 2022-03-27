Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 27

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:54 a.m.: The BBC reports that the company behind a vodka made in Chernobyl's exclusion zone is releasing two more premium drinks and donating the profits to Ukraine's refugees. Russian troops currently have control over the land where the fruit is grown for the drinks.

12:05 a.m.: More than 5,000 people were successfully evacuated through humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on Saturday, CNN reported.

12:01 a.m.: A Russian cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure remains possible, a top U.S. cyber official told CNN. Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said Americans should be ready for it, saying, "It's not about panic. It's about preparation."

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse. ​