Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 28

A refugee cries on a bus while waiting for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12: 20 a.m.: Actress and Ukraine native Mila Kunis made a plea to support Ukrainians during the Academy Awards telecast.

“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” Kunis said. “Yet, when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find [the] strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have raised more than $35 million to support humanitarian efforts in the region. They also participated in a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the conflict.

During the show other presenters made reference to the war including co-host Amy Schumer who calledthe conflict a “genocide.”

