Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 30

1:30 a.m.: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in China as Russia attempts to shore up support from its most powerful ally.

Lavrov landed in Huangshan, an eastern city on Tuesday. He is scheduled to attend meetings on the topic of stabilizing Afghanistan with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. A separate meeting of the “extended troika” will include representatives of the United States, China and Russia, Al Jazeera reported. The meetings will take place in the town of Tunxi, which is isolated from major population centers.

The trip marks Lavrov’s first to China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prior to the visit Lavrov declared Russia-China relations were at their strongest ever, Reuters reported.

12:30 a.m.: Negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country, The Associated Press reported.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism Tuesday night about Russia’s announcement that it would significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city.

“Yes, we can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive. But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells,” Zelenskyy said. “Of course, we see the risks. Of course, we don’t see any basis for trusting the words voiced by those or other representatives of the state that is continuing to fight for our destruction. “Ukrainians are not naïve people,” Zelenskyy said. “Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbas that you can trust only concrete results.”

12:00 a.m.: Opponents of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gathered in the U.S. state of Colorado to raise funds for displaced civilians and to remember those killed by Nazis during World War II. From Denver, Svitlana Prystynska has our story.

