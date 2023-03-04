Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:10 a.m.: Ukraine's top prosecutor said Friday the country is moving toward opening an office of the International Criminal Court as Kyiv seeks to establish a special tribunal to prosecute the leadership in Moscow, Agence France-Presse reported.

The ICC is investigating possible war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war on Ukraine.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a memorandum between the Ukraine government and the International Criminal Court, which will allow the opening of the office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine in the near future," Andriy Kostin said.

Kostin told a justice conference in Lviv, western Ukraine, it will "allow the ICC prosecutor to more fully investigate international crimes committed in Ukraine."

12:02 a.m.: One year after he penned an anti-war plea on a TV camera lens, Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev on Friday reiterated his call for peace, saying it is crazy to see "normal citizens suffering and dying" as the Ukraine conflict rages on, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Of course it's tough. It's hard to talk about it because even if you try to just play tennis or something, to stay practicing and stuff, you know it's affecting you," said the 25-year-old.

"You cannot act like nothing is happening because it's horrible. It's crazy that so many just normal citizens are suffering, dying.

"The only thing I hope is that soon there will be peace in every country."

