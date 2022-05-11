Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12: 10 a.m.: The war in Ukraine has taken a toll on civilians as families are separated. In this video released on Facebook, a Ukrainian mother was reunited with her police officer son after 74 days apart.

The video was posted by police in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 9, 2022, Reuters reported.

12:01 a.m.: The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill authorizing nearly $40 billion in new military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, $7 billion more than President Joe Biden asked for last week. The measure must still be approved by the Senate.

Biden has said his administration has “nearly exhausted” his existing authority to send weapons and other military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles. VOA’s White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara filed this report.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.