Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 13

Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees clear rubble at the side of the damaged Mariupol theater building during heavy fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, May 1

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1 a.m.: The World Bank says that money transfers to Ukraine, the largest recipient in Europe and Central Asia, are expected to rise by more than 20% this year. That's because refugees and others are sending money to people still in the country.

12:02 a.m.: Al Jazeera, citing the U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, reports that Russia likely controls the Ukrainian city of Rubizhne and probably the town of Voevodivka as well.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

