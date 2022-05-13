Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 13

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

5:43 a.m.: Nearly 100 children were killed in Ukraine last month, The Washington Post reports, citing UNICEF.

“More children have been injured and faced grave violations of their rights, millions more have been displaced,” said Omar Abdi, UNICEF's deputy director.

5:07 a.m.: TV presenter Timur Miroshnychenko, who hosted the wildly popular Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine in 2019, will be chiming in on this year's competition -- from a bomb shelter, The Washington Post reports.

Eurovision is the world's longest-running televised music contest, the Post says. This year it's being held in Italy, and the grand finale is Saturday. The favorite to win this year is Ukrainian contestant Kalush Orchestra, whose song Stefania has become a tribute to Ukraine.

4:08 a.m.: The BBC reports that European Council President Charles Michel says that global security is "under threat."

"Russia, a nuclear armed state... is attacking the sovereign nation of Ukraine, while making shameful and unacceptable references to the use of nuclear weapons," he said.

Michel is currently in Japan, visiting Hiroshima, the city that was the target of the first atomic bombing.

3:04 a.m.: Al Jazeera, citing the U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, reports that Russia likely controls the Ukrainian city of Rubizhne and probably the town of Voevodivka as well.

2:04 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry says Russia is attempting a breakthrough toward Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Its aim is to isolate Ukrainian forces from support or reinforcement. The Ukrainians, for their part, blocked a Russian attempt to cross the Donbas river.

"Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky manoeuvre and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine," the update says.

1 a.m.: The World Bank says that money transfers to Ukraine, the largest recipient in Europe and Central Asia, are expected to rise by more than 20% this year. That's because refugees and others are sending money to people still in the country.

