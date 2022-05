For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: The New York Times reports that Ukraine's general prosecutor has 41 Russian suspects for war crimes. The prosecutor's office is investigating more than 11,000 suspected war crimes.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.