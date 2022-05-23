Accessibility links

Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 23

People board a train at the station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022, to flee the devastation wrought by Russian forces who attacked their towns and villages.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:30 a.m.: During U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Japan this week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Biden Monday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “undermines the foundation of global order,” The New York Times reported.

“We can in no way allow whatsoever such attempts to change the status quo by force wherever it may be in the world,” Kishida said..

