Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 25

Two men carry a wood panel next to damaged buildings and destroyed cars in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, May 24, 2022. The town of has been coming under increasing artillery strikes over the last week as Russian forces try to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:15 a.m.: Reuters reports that Russian-born tennis star Daria Saville, who plays for Australia, says she cannot return to Russia because she spoke publicly against its invasion of Ukraine.

In a social media post, Saville urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict and encouraged Russian soldiers to leave Ukraine.

Even though her parents still live in Ukraine, "I can't really go back," she said.

Though she was born in Russia, tennis player Daria Saville wore the colors of Ukraine during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports.
Though she was born in Russia, tennis player Daria Saville wore the colors of Ukraine during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports.

