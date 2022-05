For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Al Jazeera, citing the mayor of Severodonetsk, reports that at least 1,500 people have been killed in the east Ukrainian city.

Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said only 12 people were evacuated Thursday and some 12,000-13,000 remained.