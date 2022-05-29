Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1:02 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is " inflicting unspeakable suffering on Ukrainians and demanding horrible sacrifices of his own people in an effort to seize a city that does not merit the cost."

Its latest update characterizes the invasion of Ukraine as "a desperate and bloody offensive" that has the Russians "paying a price for their current tactical success that is out of proportion to any real operational or strategic benefit they can hope to receive."

It also notes that Ukrainian forces suffered heavy casualties in Severodonetsk, and the fighting also took a toll on civilians and infrastructure.

12:02 a.m.: Al Jazeera reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he'll address the European Council during its meeting Monday and Tuesday.

Al Jazeera quotes him as saying, “In particular, I will talk about the following: terror, which has become in fact the only form of action of the Russian state against Europe. Terror on the land of Ukraine. Terror in the energy market of Europe, not just our country. Terror in the food market, and on a global scale. And what type of terror will be next?”

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.