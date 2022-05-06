Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 6

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: The Washington Post reports that the western Ukraine city of Ivan-Frankivsk is warning its residents about possible shelling ahead of Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebration.

Russia uses Victory Day to celebrate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany; it's a traditional celebration of national pride. Leaders in Ivano-Frankivsk fear that this year it'll lead to increased Russian attacks. They're telling residents to evacuate or to stay inside, and they've canceled all public events, the Post reports.

