Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

1:01 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, says that "likely widespread civilian resistance" may disrupt Russian plans for a Victory Day event in Mariupol.

12:02 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, says that "likely widespread civilian resistance" may disrupt Russian plans for a Victory Day event in Mariupol.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.