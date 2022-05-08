Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:02 a.m.: Kyiv's mayor says it'll probably be safer for residents to return to the city after Monday, which is Russia's Victory Day, The Washington Post reports.

Victory Day marks the Soviet Union's 1945 victory over Nazi Germany, and there are fears that Russia may use the holiday as a reason to ramp up attacks on Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says about 2.2 million of the city's normal 3.5 million residents remain.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.