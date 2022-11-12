Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:09 a.m.: The White House on Saturday hailed what it said appeared to be an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine in recapturing the city of Kherson from Russian occupiers, Agence France-Presse reported.

"It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag -- and that is quite a remarkable thing," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on the way to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.