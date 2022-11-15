Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

2:15 a.m.: Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China's president Xi Jinping.

"Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine, supporting the most vulnerable economies, decarbonizing our economies and acting to protect bio-diversity: France and China are determined," Macron wrote.

2:05 a.m.: A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," said the draft declaration, which was confirmed by a European diplomat.

The 16-page document has yet to be adopted by G-20 members.

The summit, which host Indonesia and other countries have said should focus on the global economy, has instead been overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Recognizing that the G-20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the draft declaration said.

Russia’s foreign ministry on Sunday said the G-20 was not the place where security issues and should instead prioritize the world’s economic challenges, ahead of a meeting expected to be dominated by the war.

The draft document also said the G-20’s central banks were monitoring inflationary pressures and calibrating monetary policy accordingly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged counterparts at the summit via video link to step up their leadership and stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

Russia, which was represented at the summit by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rather than President Vladimir Putin, says it is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

1:27 a.m.: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned G-20 leaders on Tuesday against allowing trade protectionism to "take root" and said fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs would significantly hurt growth.

In prepared remarks delivered at the G-20 leaders summit, Georgieva said that 345 million people in the world were now suffering from a food crisis as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, high inflation and climate disasters. She said G-20 countries should "allow trade to do its job."

"Removing barriers, especially for food and fertilizers, can go a long way to counter the suffering of hundreds of millions of people,” Georgieva said. “We must not allow protectionism to take root and the world to drift into separate blocs."

12:58 a.m.: The United States expects the G-20 to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy at the conclusion of a leaders’ meeting in Bali, a senior U.S. official said.

12:30 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday told world leaders gathered at a Group of 20, or the G-20, summit in Indonesia that now was the time to stop Russia’s war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

Zelenskyy was speaking via video link to the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters.

Ukrainian forces have made advances against Russian troops in recent weeks in Ukraine’s east and south.

Zelenskyy on Monday visited Kherson city in the south, the biggest prize his troops have recaptured, vowing to press on until Ukraine reclaims control of all of its occupied territory.

In his address to the G-20, Zelenskyy said the war should be ended “justly and on the basis of the U.N. Charter and international law.”

He called for restoring "radiation safety" with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, introducing price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and expanding a grain export initiative. He also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.

"Please choose your path for leadership — and together we will surely implement the peace formula," he said.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is representing his country at the G-20 after Russia said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an "impassioned, yet detailed" speech via video link at the G-20 summit, the European Union ambassador to Indonesia said.

In his G-20 speech, Zelenskyy said the world should endorse the establishment of a special tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

