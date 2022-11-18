Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 18

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: Ukraine's troubles are affecting some U.S. food prices. The average cost for a dozen Grade A eggs in the U.S. is $2.28, more than double the price from 2021, The Associated Press reported.

Part of that price hike is due to avian flu, but part of it's also due to the war in Ukraine, AP reported. Ukraine is normally a major corn exporter, and corn and soybean meal are used for chicken feed. Losing Ukrainian corn pushes up the price of American eggs, avian flu or no avian flu.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.