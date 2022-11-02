Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 2

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1 a.m.: Authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are preparing more than 1,000 heating points throughout the city in case its district heating system is disabled by continued Russian attacks, Reuters reported Wednesday, quoting Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Missile and drone attacks have damaged 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large parts of Kyiv without power and water, prompting power rationing.

On Wednesday, Klitschko wrote on messaging app Telegram that city authorities were considering different scenarios due to missile attacks.

"The worst one is where there will be no electric power, water or district heating at all," he said. "For that case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city."

The locations will be equipped by generators and have a stock of necessities such as water, he said.

While urging Ukrainians who have already left the country to stay abroad for the winter, the government has accused Russia of provoking a new humanitarian crisis by forcing even more people to flee, scared by the prospects of having to survive with no power or heating during the cold season.

12:30 a.m.: The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector following "cruel and inhumane" Russian attacks that have caused widespread power cuts, Reuters reported, citing EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

During a visit to Kyiv, Simson said foreign companies should be urged to prioritize the transfer of energy equipment to Ukraine.

"Russia's bombing of (Ukraine's) infrastructure is clearly a tactic to increase human suffering," Simson told a news conference Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital alongside Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

She said Ukraine needed specific equipment and tools to repair damage to its energy infrastructure, and that she had told Zelenskyy the EU was "reaching out to partners to help with the dedicated support needed."

12:05 a.m.: A group of Ukrainian volunteers has been making "trench candles" from tin cans for troops serving on the frontline as an energy crisis triggered by the war takes its toll on both the armed forces and civilians, Reuters reported.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukraine's infrastructure including power stations and the electricity grid, causing regular blackouts and disrupting heating and water supplies.

The trench candles consist of empty enamel paint cans and pet-food tins stuffed with corrugated cardboard and paraffin wax — and crucially they provide warmth as well as light. The candles have been used by troops in previous conflicts, including World War II.

"(The candles) can be used to dry out a trench, cook food, which is very important, boil water, and warm people up," said Nino Nazarova, 28, an organizer of the initiative.

When Nazarova secured 10,000 cans from a factory in northern Ukraine a few weeks ago, she thought it would take months to turn them all into trench candles, but volunteers completed the task during an event on Sunday at a Kyiv cultural center, singing Ukrainian folk songs as they worked.

