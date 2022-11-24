Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 24

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the scene of a Russian shelling in the town of Vyshgorod outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 23, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:18 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council that Russian missile strikes that caused power failures across Ukraine are "crimes against humanity," the BBC reported.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian forces have just liberated the town of Makiyivka in the Luhansk region, but it remains on the front line of fighting with Russian troops, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Every building is destroyed and shells fall almost every minute on the civilian population. RFE/RL journalists traveled with volunteer Olha Zaitseva to reach one of the most remote streets of the town and help evacuate the people who stayed there during the occupation.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG