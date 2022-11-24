Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:18 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council that Russian missile strikes that caused power failures across Ukraine are "crimes against humanity," the BBC reported.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian forces have just liberated the town of Makiyivka in the Luhansk region, but it remains on the front line of fighting with Russian troops, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Every building is destroyed and shells fall almost every minute on the civilian population. RFE/RL journalists traveled with volunteer Olha Zaitseva to reach one of the most remote streets of the town and help evacuate the people who stayed there during the occupation.