Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: British foreign minister James Cleverly will pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine, his office said, according to Reuters.

A statement from his office issued early on Friday said Cleverly had traveled to Ukraine.

Cleverly, who is set to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the trip, also condemned Russia for its "brutal attacks" on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure.

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine," said Cleverly, as he set out 3 million pounds to help rebuild vital infrastructure and committed another 5 million for a Ukraine-led initiative to ship grain to countries at risk of famine.

Cleverly's trip to the European country comes just days after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv during which he vowed to continue the firm support for Ukraine that Britain provided under his predecessors.