Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 27

3:09 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said the area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast has been the scene of intense combat over the last two weeks, though little territory has changed hands.

This area remains heavily contested, the update said, likely partially because Russia assesses the area has potential as a launch point for a future major advance north to capture the remainder of Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast. However, Russia is unlikely to be able to concentrate sufficient quality forces to achieve an operational breakthrough.

2:11 a.m.: The price for Russian seaborne oil should be capped at between $30 and $40 per barrel, lower than the level that Group of Seven nations have proposed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

European Union governments, seeking to curb Moscow's ability to fund its war on Ukraine without causing an oil supply shock, are split over a G-7 push that the cap be set at $65 to $70 per barrel. It is to take effect Dec. 5.

"The limit that is being considered today - about $60 - I think this is an artificial limit," said Zelenskyy, who has consistently pushed allies to impose tougher sanctions of all types against Russia.

"We would like the sanctions to be very effective in this fight, so that the limit is at the level of $30-$40, so Russia feels them (the sanctions)," he told a news conference.

The idea of the cap is to prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price set by the G7 and its allies.

12:02 a.m.: The Kherson Fine Arts Museum has been emptied of all its works by Russian officials, The Kyiv Independent reports. Of the over 14,000 works in its collection, barely anything remains, except the last two staff members who refused to collaborate with Russia.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.