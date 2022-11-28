Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 28

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:40 a.m.: According to military monitors, Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is allowing up to 10,000 newly mobilized Russian troops to train in his country and sending Moscow at least 211 pieces of heavy military equipment, including trucks and tanks. Critics, such as exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, talk to VOA about how Lukashenko is trying to help Russia’s battered military.

VOA’s New York Bureau chief Igor Tsikhanenka has the story.

12:05 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Sunday the coming week could be as difficult as the past week when Russian missile strikes caused widespread damage to the country’s electrical grid.

Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s military and other state entities are preparing, and he thanked the energy workers who have been able to restore power service.

“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” Zelenskyy said. “And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”

Russian airstrikes have repeatedly struck key infrastructure targets in Ukraine, knocking out important services as the winter season looms. Russian officials have denied targeting civilians with such strikes.

