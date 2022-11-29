Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:33 a.m.: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will call on allies to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv at a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, after Ukraine's president told residents to brace for another week of cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.

Reuters reported that the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest will focus on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine such as air defense systems and ammunition, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid as well.

Part of this non-lethal aid — goods such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers — has been delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to and which Stoltenberg aims to increase.

1 a.m.: The United States will announce new aid on Tuesday to help Ukraine restore electricity as its people faced another week of brutal cold and darkness after Russian missile strikes on its power grid caused rolling blackouts, Reuters reported.

Russia has targeted Ukraine's power plants, transmission and distribution facilities and water pumping stations since early October, with each barrage having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and winter sets in.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he expects new attacks that could be as bad as last week's bombardment, which left millions of people with no heat, water or power.

12:45 a.m.: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Bucharest ahead of Tuesday’s NATO Foreign Ministers meeting.

The meeting, hosted for the first time by Romania, will focus on the war in Ukraine and how to protect critical civilian infrastructure, among other topics, The Associated Press reported.

12:05 a.m.: Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz has asked the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, to help with additional natural gas volumes for the heating season, Oleksiy Chernyshov, Reuters reported quoting the company's chief executive.

Russia has been carrying out massive missile bombardments on Ukraine's energy and power infrastructure roughly weekly since early October, with each barrage having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and a frigid winter sets in.

Snow has been falling for a couple of days in a row in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a city that had 2.8 million residents before the war, as people struggle with disruptions to electricity supply and central heating.

"The key is the additional volume of gas needed to get through this heating season," Chernyshov wrote on his Facebook page after a meeting with Elizabeth McKee, the assistant administrator of the USAID for Europe and Eurasia.

Chernyshov also said that his talks with McKee included sending necessary materials and equipment to Ukraine - on provision of which the Agency has already been working.

"We are talking, in particular, about methanol, gas compressors, diesel generators and equipment for gas production," Chernyshov said.

In October, USAID said it would invest $55 million in Ukraine's heating infrastructure to aid the country's preparations for winter, according to a statement on the Agency's website.

