Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 3

1:30 a.m.: Foreign ministers from the G-7 group of rich democracies will discuss how best to coordinate further support for Ukraine when they meet on Thursday in Germany following recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that have caused widespread power cuts, Reuters reported.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate the two-day meeting of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his G-7 counterparts in the western German city of Muenster, although China’s increasingly assertive role in the world and protests in Iran will also be high on the agenda.

“This G-7 ministerial is, for us, coming at an important time,” a senior State Department official said, noting that the group “has been a vital coordinating mechanism” for policy approaches on the most pressing issues.

The G-7 meeting, hosted by Germany, which holds the group’s rotating presidency, will provide an opportunity for the world’s richest democracies to discuss recent developments in China and security in the Indo Pacific after Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated his grip on power at a Communist Party Congress.

12:01 a.m.: The U.N. Security Council has overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons, The Associated Press reported.

Russia only got support from China in the vote on its resolution, with the U.S., Britain and France voting “no” and the 10 other council nations abstaining.

The 2-3-10 vote reflected the council’s continuing opposition to Russia’s actions since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said his government was “extremely disappointed” at the vote. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the resolution was “based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith.”

VOA’s United Nations correspondent Margaret Besheer has been following developments.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.