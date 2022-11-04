Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power Thursday evening because of Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address Thursday night, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy said those affected were in Kyiv and 10 other regions. He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs.

