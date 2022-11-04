Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

3:06 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said that due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying “barrier troops” or “blocking units." These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces.

2:09 a.m.: Two U.S. senators met with families in Ukraine's capital Thursday and promised continued humanitarian support for the war-torn country as winter nears, The Associated Press reported.

Democrat Chris Coons and Republican Rob Portman emphasized their commitment to the people of Ukraine while visiting a distribution center in Kyiv and speaking to families bracing for a dark, cold season with inadequate heating and electricity.

1:03 a.m.:

12:02 a.m.: Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power Thursday evening because of Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address Thursday night, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy said those affected were in Kyiv and 10 other regions. He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and The Associated Press.