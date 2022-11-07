Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. ​

12:10 a.m.: Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies Sunday after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, Agence France-Presse reported citing local officials.

It is the first time that Kherson — which fell to Moscow's forces within days of their February offensive — has seen such a power cut.

"In Kherson and a number of other areas in the region, there is temporarily no electricity or water supply," the city's Moscow-installed administration said on Telegram.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.