Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 8

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:52 a.m.: For much of the past month, Russian strikes have heavily targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, severely damaging the electricity network.

To ease the strain on the grid and avoid a total blackout, national energy operator Ukrenergo has imposed controlled power cuts in the capital and elsewhere across the war-torn country.

Residents can consult the official schedule for rolling blackouts to pinpoint exactly when their lights will go out.

The buildings in the neighborhood in northern Kyiv experienced three four-hour power cuts on Saturday — from midnight to 4:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Residents who spoke to Agence France-Presse describe the daily struggles as Kyiv adapts to blackouts.

12:02 a.m.: North Korea denied American claims it's shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against the Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying, The Associated Press reported.

The denial came in the wake of dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including nuclear capable missiles with the ability to strike the continental United States. It said it was testing the missiles and artillery so it could "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets if it chooses to. U.S. officials recently confirmed a U.S. intelligence finding that Russia was in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.