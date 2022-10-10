Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1 a.m.: India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday.

"As a matter of prudence and policy, we don't predict our votes in advance," Jaishankar said during a joint media briefing along with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

The General Assembly is due to vote on the draft resolution on Tuesday or Wednesday, Reuters reported citing diplomats.

Russia had vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania late last month condemning the proclaimed annexation, with China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstaining.

12:30 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council on Monday, two days after a huge blast ripped through Russia's Crimea bridge, the Kremlin told local news agencies, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

12:05 a.m.: Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 1% on Monday, underpinned by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war slowing grain shipments from the Black Sea region, Reuters reported.

Corn rose for a second session as lower production in Europe supported prices while soybeans gained 1.8%.

"Ukraine's exports continue to be a focus for market chatter," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Whether the current export corridor will remain open beyond late November is still a focus issue."

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are supporting wheat prices as the market is waiting to see how the Kremlin responds to the blast that hit Russia's only bridge to Crimea.

