Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 11

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine.

12:05 a.m.: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported Monday, citing UAE’s state news agency WAM.

WAM reported that UAE's foreign ministry said the visit aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis.

The UAE seeks to "achieve positive results for military de-escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security," the ministry added.

The visit came less than a week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC+, a group of oil producers that includes the UAE and Russia, agreed to make steep oil production cuts in defiance of U.S. pressure.