Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:30 a.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN during an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine.

Biden, asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper how realistic he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, responded: "Well, I don’t think he will."

12:15 a.m.: Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations say they will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” following Russia’s major missile strikes earlier this week. Western allies are expected to decide soon whether to approve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for more modern and effective air defense systems. VOA's White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

12:05 a.m.: Ukraine’s defense minister is set to brief the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, with NATO defense ministers also meeting there to discuss how to support Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that the talks will provide an opportunity for Ukraine to present a list of what it needs and see how that matches up with what partner countries can provide.

Stoltenberg said the talks would be about both what types of aid to send to Ukraine and ensuring prompt delivery along with training.

Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.



The G-7 leaders said in a statement after the virtual meeting that they had reassured Zelenskyy they are “undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” They said Moscow’s “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime.”

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.