Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:21 a.m.: Ukraine's central bank chief said on Friday he plans to ask the global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to expel Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Newly appointed central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Facebook that he would make the request on behalf of the bank in a letter to the FATF before the organization's plenary session on October 18-21. Russia is a member of FATF; Ukraine is not.

Pyshnyi accused Russia of "creating serious threats to the security and integrity of the world's financial system" and demanded that Moscow be made to "feel the price" for its invasion of Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: The shareholders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Friday elected Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to chair the boards of governors of both institutions in 2023, Reuters reported.

The unanimous decision, which came during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, means that Marchenko will also chair next year's annual meeting of the institutions, which is scheduled to be held in Morocco.

It marks the first time that Ukraine will lead the institutions since it joined 30 years ago, Marchenko said in a statement released by the Ukrainian finance ministry.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.