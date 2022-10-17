Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 17

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:34 a.m.

12:05 a.m. Daniel Boffey, who is The Guardian's chief reporter, tweets about three Kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv.

12:05 a.m.: Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was "more than obvious" after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in an extract of his new book published Sunday, according to Agence France-Presse.

The Argentine pontiff said Russia's February invasion of Ukraine highlighted the need to ensure the current multilateral structure – especially the UN Security Council – finds "more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts.”

"In wartime, it is essential to affirm that we need more multilateralism and a better multilateralism," but the U.N. is no longer fit for "new realities", he added in an extract published by La Stampa daily.

The organization was founded to prevent the horrors of two World Wars from happening again. Although the threat represented by those conflicts was still alive, "today's world is no longer the same," said Francis.