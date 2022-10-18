Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 18

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:20 a.m.: Norwegian police said on Monday they arrested four Russians suspected of violating a photography ban, as the country fears possible sabotage at critical infrastructure sites, Agence France-Presse reported.

Norway is on high alert following several reports of mysterious drone sightings close to offshore oil and gas drilling platforms run by the major energy producer.

Monday's announcement came just days after Norwegian police arrested two Russians in two separate incidents last week. They were accused of illegally flying drones and taking photos or videos.

Officers arrested the four in northern Norway in a car with Russian license plates last Thursday and a day later placed them in custody for a week, said regional police.

12:10 a.m.: In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the attacks Monday on Kyiv.

“The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine's need for air and missile defense, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists. We manage to shoot down some of the missiles and drones. In just 12 hours from 9 p.m. Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” he said. “But in order to guarantee the protection of our skies and to reduce the capabilities of Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more modern air defense systems and a greater missile provision for such systems.”

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.