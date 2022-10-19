Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:30 a.m.: Vladimir Putin's grip on power in Russia remains firm despite military setbacks in Ukraine, a botched mobilization, and political infighting, eight well-informed sources said, but some said that could change fast if total defeat beckoned, Reuters reported.



Most of them said the Russian president was in one of the tightest spots in his more than two decades in power over Ukraine, where his invading forces have been pushed back in places by a Western-armed Kyiv.



But the sources, including current and former Western diplomats and government officials, said no imminent threat was apparent from his inner circle, military or intelligence services.



"For the moment, Putin is hanging in there," said Anthony Brenton, a former British ambassador to Russia.

12:15 a.m.: Poland is set to sign a framework agreement for the purchase of 288 K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea, the Polish defense ministry said on Tuesday, Agence France-Presse reported.

Under the deal set to be signed 18 of the rocket launchers will be delivered in 2023 and mounted on Polish Jelcz vehicles.

The ministry said in a statement that the system can carry ballistic missiles with a range of 290 kilometers as well as guided missiles with an 80-kilometer range.

Poland has massively stepped up its weapons purchases since Russia invaded Ukraine, as well as sending military aid to Kyiv and taking in millions of Ukrainian refugees.

12:05 a.m.: U.S. F-16 warplanes intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace near the U.S. state of Alaska on Tuesday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said, according to Agence France-Presse.

The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted after "entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone," NORAD said in a statement.

The Air Defense Identification Zone, or the ADIZ, is a perimeter in which air traffic is monitored beyond the border of national airspace to provide additional reaction time in case of hostile actions.

Interceptions of Russian aircraft in the area — which is close to the country's far eastern border — are relatively frequent.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.